APD Homicide Unit needs your help to find suspects in killing of ENSAYNE WAYNE

The Atlanta Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit needs your help to locate the person or people responsible for the killing of Ferrell Wayne Miles, also known as ENSAYNE WAYNE.

Miles was shot and killed in front of his studio on Howell Mill Road on Saturday.

The preliminary investigation shows Miles may have gotten into a verbal dispute with a younger black male suspect which escalated into gunfire in front of the House of Fresh on Howell Mill Road. The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan that was parked in the Firestone parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or contact Crime Stoppers.

