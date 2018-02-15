Police: Man fatally shot by police during armed robbery connected to other robberies in metro Atlanta

Woodstock Police investigators say a man fatally shot by police during an armed robbery is responsible for similar armed robberies in the metro area.

Jason Lappe, 44, was shot by Dunwoody Police on January 20 following an armed robbery at a Kroger on Holcomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.

According to authorities, Lappe was responsible for an armed robbery on New Year's day at a Subway on Highway 92 in Woodstock. Police say he entered through the back door of the restaurant and brandished a semi-automatic firearm, and demanded money from the clerks.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.