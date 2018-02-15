Driver charged with homicide after hitting construction worker with car

Authorities have arrested and charged a driver with homicide after an investigating a crash that killed a construction worker.

Peter Rozboril struck a construction worker later identified as 42-year-old Lamar Ragland as he was removing barrels from the end of a closure on I-85N near the I-985N split. Rozboril, entered the lane closure with the intent to exit onto I-985N and struck the worker.

Rozboril, has been charged with homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to yield the right of way to any authorized vehicle or pedestrian actually engaged in work upon the highway, and improper lane change. He has been processed and released on bond.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.