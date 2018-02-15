Better Call Harry: Who pays when police smash your car?

A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
After a series of armed robberies of Georgia Tech students in neighborhoods around campus, Atlanta police vowed to stop the troubling crime trend.More >
After a series of armed robberies of Georgia Tech students in neighborhoods around campus, Atlanta police vowed to stop the troubling crime trend.More >
The recent Florida school shooting has sparked a lot of discussion about warning signs and what, if anything, can be done to prevent a similar tragedy.More >
The recent Florida school shooting has sparked a lot of discussion about warning signs and what, if anything, can be done to prevent a similar tragedy.More >
Pamela Parker's story of getting raped in the Marines, and living out of her car on-and-off for decades after, stunned viewers. But it didn't come as a surprise to other veterans who are dealing with similar issues.More >
Pamela Parker's story of getting raped in the Marines, and living out of her car on-and-off for decades after, stunned viewers. But it didn't come as a surprise to other veterans who are dealing with similar issues.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects they say stole an adopted Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects they say stole an adopted Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
With so many patients being seen for the flu, it may be difficult to make an appointment with a primary care physician. But many doctors’ offices now take a team approach to healthcare. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.More >
With so many patients being seen for the flu, it may be difficult to make an appointment with a primary care physician. But many doctors’ offices now take a team approach to healthcare. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.More >
A North Georgia man wired $200,000 to foreign scammers. His wife learned about the Western Union settlement from a Better Call Harry report. Harry visited the couple as they try to get some of their money back.More >
A North Georgia man wired $200,000 to foreign scammers. His wife learned about the Western Union settlement from a Better Call Harry report. Harry visited the couple as they try to get some of their money back.More >
Eddie Mae Williams is a loyal Sears customer. How loyal? She’s been buying appliances from Sears for more than half a century.More >
Eddie Mae Williams is a loyal Sears customer. How loyal? She’s been buying appliances from Sears for more than half a century.More >
Here’s a great reason not to wait until the April 17 deadline to file your taxes: If a scammer gets your Social Security number, he can file a return using your name and pocket your refund.More >
Here’s a great reason not to wait until the April 17 deadline to file your taxes: If a scammer gets your Social Security number, he can file a return using your name and pocket your refund.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Racial tensions at North Paulding County High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks. The issue came to a head when a video surfaced of white students using racial slurs to refer to African Americans.More >
Racial tensions at North Paulding County High School reached an all-time high in recent weeks. The issue came to a head when a video surfaced of white students using racial slurs to refer to African Americans.More >
If you're someone who uses their cell phone while driving, you may want to stay out of Marietta.More >
If you're someone who uses their cell phone while driving, you may want to stay out of Marietta.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >