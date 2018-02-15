Better Call Harry: Who pays when police smash your car?

A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The officer leaves his car to chase the suspect on foot. But instead of putting his car in park, the officer puts it in reverse. The car rolls down a hill and into another car.

Fortunately, that car’s owner is not inside, but the car is smashed. The owner tried to make a claim, but when he had trouble, he decided he’d Better Call Harry.

