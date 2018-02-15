What, if anything, can be done to prevent school shootings?

The recent Florida school shooting has sparked a lot of discussion about warning signs and what, if anything, can be done to prevent a similar tragedy.

The issue has many looking into what resources are available locally in metro Atlanta to help.

“What we have to do is start talking,” said licensed psychologist Erik Fisher. “So many times, we are afraid to say anything.”

Fisher stressed opening the lines of communications when something doesn't seem right is a good first step in preventing a major tragedy.

“For students, let people know in your school, maybe a school counselor. Let your parents know. A lot of times, kids won't tell their parents things, and if you’re an adult, sometimes the best thing to do is seek help" added Fisher.

In our region, that help can come from a multitude of agencies, including the Jewish Family and Career Services of Atlanta.

“We need to remove the stigma of seeking guidance and assistance when mental health issues are present, even when it’s at their earliest stages,” said Rick Aranson, the CEO of JFCS.

Aranson says last year alone, JFCS served more than 14,000 people. Many of the services provided included counseling, but Aranson says the solutions need to include a lager, more holistic approach.

“You have to look at the systems surrounding the person, so look at the family approach, look at the social support, look at the educational support, look at their access to weapons and other dangerous items that could help them complete crimes like this,” he said.

Aranson adds warning signs like withdraw and anger should not be ignored. What you can do as a friend or a family member is to look for those signs early to intervene when you’re still trying to help and not trying to prevent a crime.

Dan Arnold, clinical social worker and the clinical director of JFCS, says counseling may be the first step.

“Depression and isolation can really be debilitating because it eats away at one’s self concept, and one of the ways you combat that anger is through support and understanding through people recognizing, hey we have a problem here,” said Arnold.

In addition to JFCS, there are multiple agencies in the region that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a great resource that list some of the services provided in one location.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.