How long will increased patrols last following robberies of Georgia Tech students?

After a series of armed robberies of Georgia Tech students in neighborhoods around campus, Atlanta police vowed to stop the troubling crime trend. In the last week, law enforcement has infiltrated the area night after night with a highly visible united front.

CBS46 met with police, and the big question is how long will the patrols last?

If you have driven through Home Park in the last week, you have undoubtedly noticed an increased law enforcement presence by Georgia Tech police, Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police.

Police say criminals have noticed too and stayed away.

"Quite frankly, we should never have reached this point," said Atlanta police chief Erika Shields.

Chief Shields took full responsibility for the robberies of Georgia Tech students.

"At APD, we could have done better,” she said. “We, quite frankly, did not hit this aggressively enough at the onset, and we will start today in responding in a manner that is more indicative and representative of a department that is this strong."

Since the police chief made that vow at a press conference one week ago, no one has been robbed in the Home Park area. In the month prior, 11 people -- including at least eight students -- were robbed.

Zhara khan and six of her friends were robbed at gun point walking in the Home Park area last fall. Cell phones, laptops and wallets were all taken.

“You have seen our K9 units, our air assists overhead,” said Atlanta police major Darin Schierbaum. “You have seen our motorcycle officers. They have all been deployed to that area.”

Now the area is saturated with highly visible patrols. Also added were mobile cameras and and more lighting.

But police warn that even with their presence, no one should let their guard down.

So how long will the increased patrol last? Police did not tell us a specific timeline, like how many days or weeks, but say as long as they deem them necessary.

