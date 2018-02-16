Possible threat at Roswell high school has parents on edge

Just days after a shooting at a Florida high school claimed the life of 17 people, a possible threat posted to Snapchat against a Roswell high school has staff, students and parents on edge.

CBS46 has no indication from authorities that the threat was credible but it shows how tense people are after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

It all started when someone posted a photo on Snapchat of a gun with a message advising people not to show up at Centennial High School in Roswell on Friday.

Parents say it's all over Snapchat and their children were texting each other about it all afternoon and into the evening on Thursday. Some parents commented, saying they were considering keeping their children at home for the day.

NEW: High school in Roswell will have extra security today after rumors of a school threat. Here's the email the principal sent to parents. I'm on the story -- watch now on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/XGSFTCIuS6 — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 16, 2018

CBS46 has reached out to the Fulton County school board and we've also reached out to the Roswell Police Department to see if they're planning on stepping up patrols around the school.

CBS46 will keep you posted.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.