Sandy Springs student in custody, accused of posting violent online threat

Police say the threat was made by a Sandy Springs Charter Middle School student.

Just days after a shooting at a Florida high school claimed the life of 17 people, a Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.

Students and parents discovered the social media post Thursday. It reportedly involved a photo of a gun and a threatening message aimed at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, which the accused boy attends.

According to Donna Lowry, a spokeswoman for Fulton County Schools, students began to share the post and spread the word about the threat. At some point, a student at Centennial High School in Roswell heard about the post and mistakenly thought it was aimed at Centennial students. Once that student shared the post, it began to spread quickly throughout the Centennial community.

By Thursday evening, anxious parents and students from both schools were debating whether to keep their children home from school Friday.

NEW: High school in Roswell will have extra security today after rumors of a school threat.

Lowry told CBS46 a Sandy Springs Charter Middle School student is in custody, accused of posting the online threat. He faces criminal charges and disciplinary action from the school district, she said.

Extra security is on hand at both schools on Friday, Lowry said.

