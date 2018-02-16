Lanier HS student facing charges after bringing gun to school

As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.

A school administrator received a tip and a search found the student in possession of the weapon. The student, who has not been identified, is now facing charges and disciplinary action from the school.

School principal Christopher Martin sent this letter to parents about the situation and also thanked the person who tipped off the administrator.

"As you know, we take our students' safety very seriously at Lanier High School. As principal, I wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today (Thursday). Our administrators received a tip that a student may have a weapon on campus. We moved quickly to investigate and during our search we did find that a student had a gun in his possession. In addition to criminal charges for having a weapon on campus, the student also will face disciplinary action.

News of a weapon on campus us unsettling for us, especially in light of the tragic events yesterday (Wednesday) in Florida. As you all know, we have security measures in place at our school. However, we can never underestimate the role we all, students, parents and teacher, play in keeping our school safe and in contributing to the overall success of our school. Thank you to those who reported information about the situation as it allowed us to address this quickly and efficiently. I encourage you to continue to come to us when there are concerns that relate to student safety. Thank you for your continued support."

Most of the parents and students CBS46 spoke with on Thursday didn't even know that it happened but one parent offered some interesting details. The parent says the student arrested was a freshman and may have brought the gun to the school because they were being bullied and wanted it for self-defense.

Another parent who didn't want to be identified says he'd like to see more security in place at schools.

"Yeah, I would say something like that, security. I think you're going to have to go to the extreme because it's happening all the time now," said the parent.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.