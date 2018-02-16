8 year-old child, mother struck by vehicle in Stone Mountain

CBS46 has received word that an 8 year-old girl and her mother were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rays Road and Central Drive.

The girl was taken to an area hospital where she was last listed in critical condition. The mother was also struck and sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be okay.

We've been told that Central Drive is shut down as police investigate the crash.

The driver that struck the girl and her mother stayed on the scene until police arrived. No word if charges will be filed.

