8 year-old child, mother struck by vehicle in Stone Mountain

CBS46 has received word that an 8 year-old girl and her mother were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning.More >
CBS46 has received word that an 8 year-old girl and her mother were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning.More >
There is a nasty problem plaguing the residents of the Heights at Chamblee Apartment Homes in Dekalb County.More >
There is a nasty problem plaguing the residents of the Heights at Chamblee Apartment Homes in Dekalb County.More >
The shooting in Florida comes as DeKalb County steps up security in all of its schools by bringing on two highly-skilled canines.More >
The shooting in Florida comes as DeKalb County steps up security in all of its schools by bringing on two highly-skilled canines.More >
Grief counselors will be on hand at a metro Atlanta high school on Tuesday after a student passed away over the weekend from complications of the flu.More >
Grief counselors will be on hand at a metro Atlanta high school on Tuesday after a student passed away over the weekend from complications of the flu.More >
A Clarkston family is searching for their missing daughter and they've created a Facebook page to help in their efforts.More >
A Clarkston family is searching for their missing daughter and they've created a Facebook page to help in their efforts.More >
Just days after a shooting at a Florida high school claimed the life of 17 people, a possible threat posted to Snapchat against a Sandy Springs school has staff, students and parents on edge.More >
Just days after a shooting at a Florida high school claimed the life of 17 people, a possible threat posted to Snapchat against a Sandy Springs school has staff, students and parents on edge.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >