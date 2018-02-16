Touching photo shows man sitting across from wife's ashes on Valentine's Day

A heartbreaking photo captured on Valentine's Day shows a man sitting at a restaurant table across from the ashes of his deceased wife.

The photo was taken by Facebook user Chasidy Gwaltny.

Gwaltney writes in her post that she thought the man was sitting alone but a further look showed the bottle containing his deceased wife's ashes. He even bought her a glass of wine to celebrate the holiday.

