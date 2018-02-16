Loganville girl's death possibly related to flu complications

A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.

Emily Maddox was life-flighted to the hospital after suffering complete liver failure while battling the flu. As she awaited surgery, she went into cardiac arrest and passed away.

Maddox attended Youth Elementary School in Walton County.

School officials could not confirm that her death was flu-related. A crisis intervention team is at the school Friday to assists students and staff.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

