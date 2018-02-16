CDC: Flu season could soon be reaching it's peak

The Center for Disease Control says flu season could be reaching it's peak. That means we can soon be seeing a decline in the amount of flu cases across the country.

Twenty-two more cases of children dying from flu related causes have been confirmed. That brings a total of 84 children dead from the flu since October.

Youth Elementary School 1st grader Emily Maddox died Thursday. But Walton County School District couldn't confirm it was due to the flu.

Three-quarters of the children who've died of flu complications this year did not receive a vaccination. The CDC is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

"There's still time for each of us to contribute to fighting the flu this year. Getting a flu shot as recommended for every American over six months of age makes you less likely to get the flu and less likely to spread it to those who are most vulnerable, our children and senior citizens," said Alex Azar with Health and Human Services.

The CDC says one out of 13 visits to the doctor last week were for flu symptoms but for the first time in months that's no worse than the previous week.

"Those numbers are the ones that are leveling off this week and so that is encouraging," said Dr. Dan Jernigan with the CDC.

Health officials caution they're expecting several more weeks of flu season so they're urging everyone to stay home if you are sick to prevent spreading the virus.

