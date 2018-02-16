Marietta mother discusses loss of son due to gun violence

Julvonnia McDowell says gun violence has to stop and a change must happen when it comes to gun control and gun safety because far too many children lose their lives from guns.More >
A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.More >
The Marietta community is coming together to help a former resident whose daughter is currently in intensive care at a Florida hospital after being shot several times during the rampage at a high school in Florida.More >
A home-school teacher will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 12 year-old boy over a year ago.More >
If you're someone who uses their cell phone while driving, you may want to stay out of Marietta.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Watch "Gun Fight: A Primetime Special," a special presentation from CBS46 News.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
