Clark Atlanta’s band director makes history

The Mighty Marching Panthers are back on the prowl. In less than a year, new band director Tomisha Brock has turned the group around while making history as the university’s first female band director.

She sat down with CBS46 morning anchor, Gurvir Dhindsa to discuss how she’s dramatically increased membership and her plans for the future.

