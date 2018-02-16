Trash pile at apartment complex gets cleaned

Nearly a month after residents started complaining, their trash talk is finally paying off.

"Yes it was horrific, but this is what we do. We take care of it," said Shirley Durham with BMGA Properties.

Shirley Durham inherited this mess at the Heights at Chamblee Apartment Homes in Dekalb County. It’s now her job to get it cleaned up.

"This was in the making while we were sleeping and I was given a call by the owners to take care of it," said Durham.

On Wednesday, CBS46 first exposed the nasty conditions and questioned management about the garbage that hadn’t been collected for weeks. And just hours after getting a door slammed in our face at the leasing office, the owners got rid of the old management team and brought in new leadership.

"I was told that we took possession of this, our responsibility for this, last night about 10:30 and I was told about 9:00 am to make it happen," said Durham.

Durham said prior management failed to pay for trash pick-up. Now that BMGA Properties is in charge, they’ve already hauled off five dumpsters full of trash.

"This is just what has to be done, what needed to be done and like I said earlier I’m all over it," said Durham.

