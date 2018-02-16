Psychologist charged with molesting 9-year-old, posting pics online

A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit needs your help to locate the person or people responsible for the killing of Ferrell Wayne Miles, also known as ENSAYNE WAYNE.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit needs your help to locate the person or people responsible for the killing of Ferrell Wayne Miles, also known as ENSAYNE WAYNE.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a fugitive wanted for murder in Northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a fugitive wanted for murder in Northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
Police say the suspects entered the apartment gym on the 1000 block of Ridge Brook Trail on Friday.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
Julvonnia McDowell says gun violence has to stop and a change must happen when it comes to gun control and gun safety because far too many children lose their lives from guns.More >
Julvonnia McDowell says gun violence has to stop and a change must happen when it comes to gun control and gun safety because far too many children lose their lives from guns.More >
A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.More >
A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.More >
The Marietta community is coming together to help a former resident whose daughter is currently in intensive care at a Florida hospital after being shot several times during the rampage at a high school in Florida.More >
The Marietta community is coming together to help a former resident whose daughter is currently in intensive care at a Florida hospital after being shot several times during the rampage at a high school in Florida.More >
A home-school teacher will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 12 year-old boy over a year ago.More >
A home-school teacher will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 12 year-old boy over a year ago.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >