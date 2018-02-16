Psychologist charged with molesting 9-year-old, posting pics online

A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.

The psychologist was arrested on Valentine's Day for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl and he's been in jail ever since.

Because of his position working with the public, authorities worry he may have other victims.

According to a warrant obtained by CBS46, Jonathan Gersh created child porn while committing felony child molestation. Investigators say it happened at least 12 times last year at a home just outside Marietta in unincorporated Cobb County.

According to his online profile, he's a psychologist with a doctorate degree and a "diverse clientele consisting of varying family compositions and individuals from all walks of life."

He's listed as the clinic director/co-owner of Intown Psychological Associates. The address for the business is a suite inside the Ibew building across the downtown connector from Georgia State Stadium. We went there looking for answers about his history working with the public, and specifically children.

We found a locked door, and the officer phone went straight to voicemail, so we searched online. We found a criminal record for the Atlanta psychologist in Florida. We found out he was arrested last year for battery and drugs.

Right now, Gersh is being held in jail without bond.

Cobb County police tell us this remains a very active investigation and they will not comment on the case at this time.

