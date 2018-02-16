Experts say mass shootings and mental heath are unfair comparisons

With limited resources and financing for TV and film production, Tammy Williams took a leap of faith in 2010. She became the first black woman to own her own studio and post production facility in Georgia.More >
When referring to a mass shooting, the next thing many people think about is mental illness. But many in the mental health community say it’s an unfair comparison.More >
Twenty-two more cases of children dying from flu related causes have been confirmed.More >
In less than a year, new band director Tomisha Brock has turned the group around while making history as the university’s first female band director.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
