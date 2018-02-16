Experts say mass shootings and mental heath are unfair comparisons

When referring to a mass shooting, the next thing many people think about is mental illness. But many in the mental health community say it’s an unfair comparison.

“Depression and anxiety can both be really deliberating because it eats away at the core of one’s self concept,” said Dan Arnold, the Clinical Director at the Jewish Family and Career Services of Atlanta.

Arnold says there are many early warning signs that can lead to devastating results if not taken seriously.

“When we have someone that is socially isolated, when we have someone that is talking about violent things, when we have someone that doesn't have a support system and is feeling anxiety and angry,” he said.

Many of those characteristics can be seen in the past five mass shootings suspects. In the majority of those incidents, the shooters were described as loners who were angry and possibly suffering from a mental illness.

Still, Arnold warns one doesn’t lead to the other.

“I want to be clear in saying that not everyone that suffers with depression and anxiety is going to pick up a gun and be violent and hurt other people,” he said.

Kim Jones from the National Alliance on Mental Illness agrees and says making the connection between the mentally ill and gun violence does more harm than good.

“It’s really important that we are reaching out, and we as a community are talking about mental health and not stigmatizing it by relating it with gun issues and violence,” she said. “Often times, when we do that, it just makes our situation worse and allows people to not speak about their mental health conditions as freely as they should."

Jones says when people aren’t speaking about their mental health issues, they are not getting help, and she adds that most people suffering with mental illness will not react in violence.

“The studies show mental illness contributes to only about 4 percent of any violence, but it really isn't a direct correlation linked to depression and violence," said Jones.

Mental health officials say when trying to determine who will have a psychotic break and snap, there is no one factor.

As for Arnold, he says the first step in avoiding similar shootings is reaching out to someone who is isolated and letting them know they are not alone.

“One of the ways you combat that anger is through support, and is through understanding, and is through people recognizing that, hey we have a problem here,” added Arnold.

