2-year-old hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

Police say a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County late Friday.More >
An Atlanta shopping district is divided. Virginia Highland business owners are split on what to do with a homeless man who is camping out on a bench in front of their stores.More >
Nearly a month after residents started complaining, their trash talk is finally paying off.More >
An 8 year-old girl struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.More >
There is a nasty problem plaguing the residents of the Heights at Chamblee Apartment Homes in Dekalb County.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >
