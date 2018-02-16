2-year-old hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

Police say a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County late Friday.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gresham Road.

Officials say the child wandered into the road while his mom was unloading a car. CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to authorities.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

