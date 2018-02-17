CDC releases statement on employee who disappeared a month ago

A month has passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now a $15,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment. Those with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

On Tuesday morning CDC's Director Radm Anne Schuchat, MD, released the following statement:

Today marks one month since Commander (CDR) Timothy Cunningham was last seen, and we have not given up hope that he will soon be found. If Tim reads this message, we hope you come home soon. If anyone reading this has information about the whereabouts of Commander Cunningham, please come forward. There has been news coverage that Commander Cunningham recently did not receive a promotion. As many of his colleagues in the USPHS have pointed out, this information is incorrect. In fact, he received an early promotion/exceptional proficiency promotion to Commander effective July 1, 2017, in recognition of his exemplary performance in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS). Over and above any of his assignments at CDC, his early promotion within the USPHS reflects his excellence as an officer and an employee. CDC continues to work closely with the family, Atlanta Police Department, and others in the continuing search for CDR Cunningham. If you have any information which could be helpful. please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4235.

Cunningham, 35, works as a team lead for the CDC’s Division of Population Health.

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.

His family found his phone, wallet, credit cards, keys and vehicle at his house located in the Bolton community.

He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 200-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

