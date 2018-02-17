Police searching for missing CDC employee - CBS46 News

Police searching for missing CDC employee

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Atlanta Police Department) (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
Nearly a week has passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 35-year-old works as a team lead for the CDC’s Division of Population Health.

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.

He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 200-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact 911, or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

