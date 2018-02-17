Man arrested for feeding cocaine and whiskey to goat

Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit needs your help to locate the person or people responsible for the killing of Ferrell Wayne Miles, also known as ENSAYNE WAYNE.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit needs your help to locate the person or people responsible for the killing of Ferrell Wayne Miles, also known as ENSAYNE WAYNE.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a fugitive wanted for murder in Northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a fugitive wanted for murder in Northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Championship boxer Adrien Broner is facing sexual battery charges following an incident Monday at Lenox Square in Atlanta.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A tractor trailer fire forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County Thursday morning but the roadway has since reopened.More >
A tractor trailer fire forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County Thursday morning but the roadway has since reopened.More >
A disgusting discovery two weeks ago prompted Cleoma Thompson to speak out.More >
A disgusting discovery two weeks ago prompted Cleoma Thompson to speak out.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
A 7 year-old Loganville girl is dead after suffering a heart attack at Egleston Hospital on Thursday.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >