Teen trapped in UTV drowns in lake

A 16-year-old girl lost her life Saturday morning following a utility vehicle accident on a farm in the 5000 block of Shoals Road in Bishop.

Kate Jones and four others were riding in the recreational vehicle on a private property when it crashed and became submerged in a lake.

Jones is the only occupant who was trapped in the vehicle as it sank down 10-ft.

An Oconee deputy and a firefighter had to dive into the lake and cut the girl from the vehicle.

One occupant is being treated at Athens Hospital. No word on the status of the other occupants.

The State Patrol's SCRT team in investigating the crash.

