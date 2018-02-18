Multiple fires burn through Hiram neighborhood

Multiple homes in a Hiram community were destroyed by a Sunday morning fire.

At least four homes were destroyed and two others have major damage on Rosemont Court.

Investigators say 14 additional homes suffered varying degrees of heat and smoke damage.

Approximately 20 people are displaced.

Red Cross is providing food, clothing, lodging, replacement medications and other essentials to those displaced families.

A community center at 217 Main Street is also open for those affected by the fires.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.