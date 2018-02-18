Multiple fires burn through Hiram neighborhood

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
Flags at all government buildings in the state will be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of fallen officer Chase Maddox, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.More >
