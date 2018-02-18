House party turns deadly in DeKalb County

Police are trying to piece together what lead to a fatal shooting at a DeKalb County house party on Sunday.

The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.

Festivities quickly came to a halt around 4 a.m. when an adult male was shot in the driveway.

The victim is believed to be in his 30’s and resides next door.

For hours his lifeless body lay in the driveway as authorities awaited the medical examiner to arrive.

Investigators say several people have been detained for questioning, and that one person is in custody.

