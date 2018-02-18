Police: Deceased male found in backyard

The body of a deceased man was discovered by Forest Park Police Saturday afternoon in a residential area.

Officers discovered the body in a backyard at 3:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Yancey Drive.

Investigators say the victim succumbed to at least one gunshot wound.

Those with information are asked to contact Forest Park Police at (404) 608-2388.

