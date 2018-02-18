Police identify body of deceased male found in Forest Park

Police have identified the body of a deceased male found in the back yard of a residence to be Ollie Antonio Stephens.

On Saturday police responding to a person down call discovered the 35-year-old's body on the 500 block of Yancey Drive.

Investigators say he succumbed to at least one gunshot wound.

According the authorities, the home has been vacant for an unknown period of time.

Stephens is a resident of Atlanta.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Those with information are asked to contact Forest Park Police at (404) 608-2388.

