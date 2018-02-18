Uber Eats driver accused of fatally shooting man in Buckhead surrenders to police, in custody

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
Officers discovered the body in a backyard at 3:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Yancey Drive.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
Police say the suspects entered the store located on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway early Sunday morning and stole a large quantity of prescription medications.More >
The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
With limited resources and financing for TV and film production, Tammy Williams took a leap of faith in 2010. She became the first black woman to own her own studio and post production facility in Georgia.More >
Twenty-two more cases of children dying from flu related causes have been confirmed.More >
In less than a year, new band director Tomisha Brock has turned the group around while making history as the university’s first female band director.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
These days, video games you play on your TV are becoming their own category of social media, and parents need to pay just as much attention to those as they would to Facebook or SnapChat.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
