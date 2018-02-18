Uber Eats driver fatally shoots Buckhead man

Police say the suspects entered the store located on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway early Sunday morning and stole a large quantity of prescription medications.More >
Witnesses say the victim received his food from the driver, but as he walked away it appears a verbal dispute took place.More >
Officers discovered the body in a backyard at 3:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Yancey Drive.More >
The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
With limited resources and financing for TV and film production, Tammy Williams took a leap of faith in 2010. She became the first black woman to own her own studio and post production facility in Georgia.More >
Twenty-two more cases of children dying from flu related causes have been confirmed.More >
In less than a year, new band director Tomisha Brock has turned the group around while making history as the university’s first female band director.More >
A Sandy Springs boy is accused of posting a violent online threat that rattled the nerves of students and parents in two Fulton County communities.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
Kate Jones and four others were on the recreational vehicle when it crashed and became submerged in a nearby lake.More >
