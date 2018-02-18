Uber Eats driver fatally shoots Buckhead man

A 30-year-old Buckhead man succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the 2000 block of Pharr Court South around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the victim received his food from the driver, but as he walked away it appears a verbal dispute took place.

The victim was then struck by multiple shots fired from the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Volkswagen.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

