Suspects steal prescription medications from Rite Aid, $10,000 reward offered

The Cartersville Police Department is searching for three men involved in a Rite Aid robbery.

Police say the suspects entered the store located on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway early Sunday morning and stole a large quantity of prescription medications.

The suspects are described as black and were last seen dressed in black pants and black hoodies.

Rite Aid is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the three suspects.

