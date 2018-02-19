Several displaced following fire at Cobb Co. complex

Four units were damaged after a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire began just after midnight at the complex, located on the 1900 block of Bells Ferry Road in Marietta.

Fire crews tell CBS46 when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the third floor of the complex. They were able to get the fire under control.

In all, nine people have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

No word on a cause of the blaze.

