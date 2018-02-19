11 year-old Florida runaway found with abductor at Georgia motel

An 11 year-old Florida girl has been found safe at a Georgia hotel after she disappeared with a man early Sunday morning.

Alice Amelia Johnson, 11, of Orlando, Florida was reported as an endangered runaway by the Orange County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared with 24 year-old John Peter Byrns of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The sheriff's office says they tracked Johnson's phone to the Holiday Inn Express in Macon around 5 p.m. Sunday.

FBI agents and deputies safely recovered Johnson and took Byrns into custody from one of the rooms at the hotel.

Byrns is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon.

Johnson has been reunited with family.

FLORIDA MISSING CHILD ALERT issued for Alice Johnson, W/F, 11yo, 5'5", 140lbs, blue eyes, last seen 9000 block of Eastport Terrace, Orlando. Short blue & brown hair, blue & white striped backpack. Have info? Contact Orange County SO at 407-836-4357 OR 911. pic.twitter.com/EDK2jFkc7n — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 18, 2018

