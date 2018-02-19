Parts of I-285 tops list for most congested truck bottleneck areas in country

When it comes to traffic, parts of metro Atlanta top a list that we may not really want to be on. Two areas of I-285 top the list of the most congested truck bottleneck areas in the country.

The interchange of I-285 and 85 North are known as Spaghetti Junction and known for congestion. According to a recent study based on commercial trucks GPS data, this intersection is the most congested in the country.

The list ranks an area of Fort Lee, New Jersey as number two, Chicago is number three, and then I-75 and 285 (Cobb Cloverleaf) comes in at fourth, followed by Los Angeles.

"We are not surprised to be the recipient of this honor several years in a row," said Natalie Dale with GDOT. "We want them to slow down on Spaghetti Junction. Slowing down on Spaghetti Junction doesn't mean you are stuck in congestion. Slowing down on Spaghetti Junction hopefully means you are being a safe motorist, you are being a safe commercial vehicle driver."

GDOT has several projects in the works that should help with congestion. The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes are one of them.

"Right now we've got 11 major projects that we will be moving on in 10 years and most of it is to get that top end 285 moving," said Dale. "We have interchange reconstruction projects schedule at I-20 and 285 on the east side and west side in addition to express lanes on the top end of 285 as well as up Georgia 400."

Dale says this is just part of I-285 and the state being a big commerce areas form the port to state to the north.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.