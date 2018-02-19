Teen fatally shot as he walks with friends

A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way in Lithonia.

Police say the victim and his friends were approached by possibly two suspects. The bullet hit the victim in the upper chest area.

CBS46 is still gathering details. Stay tuned to the CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.