Teen fatally shot as he walks with friends through church parking lot

A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.

The incident happened outside of Big Miller Grove Baptist Church in Lithonia.

Police say the victim, later identified as Omar Johnson, and his friends were approached by possibly two suspects. The bullet hit the victim in the upper chest area. Police said neither Johnson nor his friends had weapons on them. Police could not provide a suspect description to us.

Family tells CBS46, Johnson graduated from Elizabeth Andrews High School also known as Open Campus Alternative School just last year.

