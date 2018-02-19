Jimmy Carter 'deathly afraid' as wife underwent surgery

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter says he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.

Rosalynn Carter is recovering in Atlanta after surgeons removed scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine early Sunday. Her husband described his concerns Monday to several hundred people attending a President's Day event at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Jimmy Carter said surgeons operating on his wife found scar tissue from an old operation had "strangled almost 2 feet of her small intestine."

Carter said: "I was deathly afraid. I prayed for three hours."

He said doctor's began the procedure Saturday night and finally told him at about 5 a.m. Sunday that his wife "was going to be OK."

