Georgia lawmakers looking to adopt hate crime legislation

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends.More >
These days, video games you play on your TV are becoming their own category of social media, and parents need to pay just as much attention to those as they would to Facebook or SnapChat.More >
