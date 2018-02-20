Tuesday vote could lead to breakup of city of Stockbridge

State lawmakers will vote Tuesday on legislation that could lead to the breakup a Henry County community.

A pair of bills under consideration in the Georgia Senate would allow voters to decide whether residents in southern Stockbridge could split from the city and form a new city of Eagle's Landing.

The proposed area is made up largely of wealthy neighborhoods. Residents there say they want to have more control about how they're being represented. They say they want to build parks and senior centers in their area and provide better police protection.

Forming new cities is nothing new in metro Atlanta. In the last couple of decades, we've seen the formation of cities like Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Milton and Tucker. Those communities were all formed from unincorporated portions of their counties.

This legislation is different. It would allow for the creation of a new city by splitting up an existing city. It wold require legislative approval to get it on the ballot for the voters in that area to decide.

Stockbridge Mayor Pro Tem LaKeisha Gantt said allowing the move would be catastrophic.

"This would devastate our community and any city in the state of Georgia," Gantt said. "This is unprecedented, and at this time, we are fighting back by prayer, through prayer."

Some of those against the plan voiced their concerns at Stockbridge City Hall Monday night and about 100 by gathering for a candlelight prayer vigil. Long-time Stockbridge resident Bruce Smith Jr. says he believes the move is partially motivated by race. In January, Stockbridge made history when an all-black city council was sworn in.

"Now that the city's become a 100 percent minority government and things have turned around and the finances are stable, you have just a few people want to come with this land grab because they don't like what's going on," said Smith Jr. "It seems to be motivated by greed, money and race."

Right now, there is no city property tax but that would likely change if the city of Eagle's Landing is created.

More on the forming of the city of Eagle's Landing

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.