Confrontation between GSU students leads to stabbing

One Georgia State University student is hospitalized while another has been arrested following a confrontation at a GSU student housing building in northeast Atlanta.

The stabbing happened early Tuesday morning at the Piedmont North building on the 100 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Police tell CBS46 News that two men got into a fight over a girl and that's when the stabbing occurred. The victim was stabbed in the side and taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The stabbing suspect was taken into custody.

Charges are pending in the case.

No identities were released.

