Florida homicide suspect surrenders in Alpharetta

A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.

Joshua Keravuori, 19, told a bus driver in Alpharetta that he was wanted on murder charges and was going to turn himself in. The bus driver called police and Keravuori surrendered without incident.

The manhunt began on February 7 when the body of 65 year-old Terry Hilliard was found inside a motel room in Brevard County, Florida. Police say Keravuori fled in Hilliard's vehicle but later ditched it in Hialeah.

Keravuori was spotted in Silver Springs, Maryland but police were not able to locate him. He eventually gave himself up on Monday morning.

“We are grateful to our media partners for getting the word out which yielded numerous leads,” said Sgt. Doug Levine of the Criminal Investigations Division in Cocoa, Florida. “Our entire agency worked tirelessly on this case. The cooperation with state and federal agencies played a significant role in our ability to safely bring this suspect in.”

Keravuori is currently being held on a warrant for grand theft auto and murder charges are pending. He will be extradited to Brevard County as soon as the process allows.

