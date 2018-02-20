Body found wrapped in plastic along DeKalb County roadway

Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.More >
Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.More >
The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.More >
The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends.More >
These days, video games you play on your TV are becoming their own category of social media, and parents need to pay just as much attention to those as they would to Facebook or SnapChat.More >
These days, video games you play on your TV are becoming their own category of social media, and parents need to pay just as much attention to those as they would to Facebook or SnapChat.More >
Feral animals have been running hog wild in their neighborhood for the past six months and it’s all caught on video.More >
Feral animals have been running hog wild in their neighborhood for the past six months and it’s all caught on video.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.More >
A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Feral animals have been running hog wild in their neighborhood for the past six months and it’s all caught on video.More >
Feral animals have been running hog wild in their neighborhood for the past six months and it’s all caught on video.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >