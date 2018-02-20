Body found wrapped in plastic along DeKalb County roadway

Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.

The body was found at the intersection of Flat Shoals Parkway and Warriors Path in Decatur.

No identity has been released.

A cause of death has not been determined.

