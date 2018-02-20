Suspect in custody after shots fired during standoff

Police have a man in custody following a standoff at a Lamar County apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Willow Winds apartment complex in Barnesville just after midnight for a domestic violence complaint. As they exited their patrol vehicles they heard a shot fired from behind a closed door.

After barricading himself inside the unit, police say Terrell Tidwell fired multiple shots, striking three vehicles parked in front of the apartment.

Tidwell eventually surrendered to authorities at around 3:30 a.m.

He's currently at the Lamar County Detention Center and is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

