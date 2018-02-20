Marijuana and AR-15 rifles found in trunk during traffic stop

Two men are in custody following a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Butt's County along northbound I-75.

Marques Smith was driving the vehicle when a deputy pulled him over for following too closely and failure to maintain lane.

Following a vehicle search, one pound of marijuana and two AR-15 rifles were located in the trunk.

Smith and his passenger, Travis Singleterry, were both found in possession of handguns.

