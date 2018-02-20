Consumer Reports: Contact lens wearers and eye infections

The CDC reports that about eight in 10 contact lens wearers have at least one habit that increased their risk of eye infection.

While doctors say that most infections are small and only cause some redness and discomfort, more serious infections can lead to vision loss.

The best way for contact lens wearers to protect their vision is to be conscientious about routine care. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.