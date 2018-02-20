Atlanta mayor transfers deeds to APS

Dozens of schools that were in the hands of the City of Atlanta are returning to the Atlanta Public School System.

CBS46 was there as leaders from both sides met Tuesday, February 20 at City Hall to watch Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sign over the deeds to thirty-one properties.

Another twenty-one are slated to be signed over as well as soon as some legal issues are sorted out. This move fulfilled one of the mayor's biggest campaign promises.

"One of the first meetings I had was with the superintendent and we talked about the issues regarding the deeds and we both committed at that time to work together behind closed doors with our respective teams to make sure we could get this issue resolved as quickly as possible and here we stand today," said Mayor Lance Bottoms.

