700+ DeKalb County, APS students see Black Panther

The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.

“We wanted to make sure from the minute that we picked them up from their home schools to the minute that we dropped them off this afternoon, their entire experience is regal,” said Jay Bailey, Co-founder of the Phoenix Leadership Foundation.

The experience included African drummers, dancers, storytellers a photo booth and people dressed in traditional African clothing. And it was all free for the students thanks to a fundraising effort by the Phoenix Leadership Foundation.

“Within two months we raised over 30 thousand dollars,” said Bailey. “We brought in over 180 volunteers. We've got over 720 kids in the theaters right now watching the movie.”

CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with Kortney Cox of Cedar Grove High School right before the movie started.

“I wanted to see the movie because I've seen a lot of posts about it,” he said. “People dressing up in costumes and it just looked like an insane movie.”

Black panther played on every single screen at Movie Tavern. And just like the reviews state, the students said the movie did not disappoint.

“It was good. It was good. It was really good,” said one student.

“It was amazing,” said another.

After the movie wrapped, organizers held a question and answer session with the students.

“We’re just having a lot of fun,” said singer Keri Hilson. “We're talking about the powerful themes in this film.”

Hilson, who was born and raised in Dekalb County, was asked to come speak to students.

“Seeing yourself on screen in these roles, kings and queens and you know just our lineage as African Americans, I think they'll take so much inspiration away,” she said.

Before boarding charter buses back to school, students were treated to a grand exit complete with performers from the Universoul Circus. Their Black Panther experience was truly one to remember.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.