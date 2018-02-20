Homicide suspect caught on surveillance

Fulton County Police needs the public's help locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting another man.

The incident occurred at the Country Squire Apartments.

The suspect in this case was seen running from the scene and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, approximate 6'1 to 6'2, 170 to 180 lbs and medium complexion.

If you have information on this subject, you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404) 577-TIPS (8477); text your tip to CRIMES (274637); or visit their website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

