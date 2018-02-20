Psychologist accused of inappropriately touching a little girl

Southern Psychological Associates is closed until further notice because it’s clinical director and co-owner is in jail.

Psychologist Jonathan Gersh is accused of inappropriately touching a little girl last year. Authorities say he took a picture of himself doing it then posted it online.

Arrests warrants say it happened at the nine-year-old’s home in Cobb County.

Now police believe there may be more victims throughout metro Atlanta.

CBS46 reporter Brittany Miller was able to track down two other disturbing sex accusations against Gersh in Atlanta. In 2016, his ex- wife told police she woke up to Gersh standing in front of her masturbating.

She says the next day he admitted to drugging her and then touching himself in front of her. He said he been doing it for more than a year.

Then last year in May, a 20-year-old woman claimed Gersh penetrated her orally against her will.

Right now Gersh in the Cobb County Jail. He’s been there since the February with no bond.

