Psychologist accused of inappropriately touching a little girl

Southern Psychological Associates is closed until further notice because it’s clinical director and co-owner is in jail.More >
Southern Psychological Associates is closed until further notice because it’s clinical director and co-owner is in jail.More >
Four units were damaged after a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
Four units were damaged after a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
A metro Atlanta psychologist is under arrest, charged with molesting a girl and posting pictures online. He's now the center of a joint investigation involving Homeland Security and Cobb County authorities.More >
Julvonnia McDowell says gun violence has to stop and a change must happen when it comes to gun control and gun safety because far too many children lose their lives from guns.More >
Julvonnia McDowell says gun violence has to stop and a change must happen when it comes to gun control and gun safety because far too many children lose their lives from guns.More >
A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.More >
A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.More >
A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.More >
Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.More >
Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >