Van smashes into cement outcrop; Why you need collision coverage

At least four drivers sustained serious damage to their cars when they collided with a cement outcrop in the middle of a Lilburn shopping center parking lot.More >
The CDC reports that about eight in 10 contact lens wearers have at least one habit that increased their risk of eye infection.More >
If you have a simple tax return to file, you can use a tax preparer.More >
A Georgia State patrol car pursues a suspected stolen vehicle into a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.More >
With so many patients being seen for the flu, it may be difficult to make an appointment with a primary care physician. But many doctors’ offices now take a team approach to healthcare. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A nationwide manhunt is over after a suspect in a Florida homicide surrendered himself to authorities in Alpharetta on Monday.More >
Police are trying to determine the identity of a body found wrapped in plastic along a DeKalb County roadway early Tuesday morning.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
