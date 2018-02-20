Van smashes into cement outcrop; Why you need collision coverage

At least four drivers sustained serious damage to their cars when they collided with a cement outcrop in the middle of a Lilburn shopping center parking lot.

The outcrop had initially been the base for a light pole, but that light pole had been removed. After a police car hit the outcrop, the Lilburn city manager requested that the shopping center take out the base.

It did, preventing further accidents. But that was no help for a woman who had smashed her van into it. She’s been trying for more than a year to get a claim processed. Watch how Harry helped her get $4,000.

