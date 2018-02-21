Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while walking along highway

A pedestrian is dead after being struck while walking along I-285 in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection with Glenwood Road.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

I-285 was shut down for a short time as the crash was cleared but the roadway has since reopened.

