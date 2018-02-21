Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while walking along highway

A pedestrian is dead after being struck while walking along I-285 in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.More >
Licensed bow hunter Scott Sellers knows a thing or two about feral pigs.More >
The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Feral animals have been running hog wild in their neighborhood for the past six weeks and it’s all caught on video.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
